Grand Rapids NAACP calls for pause on police chief search after deadly officer-involved shooting

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids NAACP is calling for a pause on the city's police chief search, demanding greater community involvement in the hiring process and more transparency in the death of Da'Quain Johnson.

The call comes in the wake of a deadly officer-involved shooting on Feb. 18. Neighborhood activists say parts of the city were left out of the last hiring process, including the area where the shooting occurred.

NAACP President Cle Jackson said the search should not move forward without direct input from residents and local activists.

"Until that process includes directed community input from residents and local activists alike, and any consultants involved in that process are approved, approved with community guidance," Jackson said.

Jackson is also demanding more transparency surrounding Johnson's death.

Johnson was pursued by officers on the city's southeast side while on his bike. He was stopped by a police K9 in the parking lot of an apartment complex near MLK Street and Eastern Avenue. In limited video released by the Grand Rapids Police Department, one of the officers shouted that Johnson had a gun. Seconds later, Johnson was shot multiple times.

The NAACP is demanding that the officers involved be held accountable. The officers' attorney told me his clients have "provided everything Michigan State Police has asked these officers to do."

Jackson also addressed the department's decision not to release additional footage.

"We know that the chief has indicated that he's not releasing any more footage. That's unacceptable. It is totally unacceptable," Jackson said.

The debate over how the investigation is being handled comes as Chief Eric Winstrom departs Grand Rapids for a new position in Pensacola, where he starts Monday. Just days before his last day, Winstrom told me political pressure was among the reasons he left.

"There's elected officials that all it takes is something like that. And you can see the excitement build. This is something they want to be involved in. They want to not in a way what can we do to support the family now that this young man's deceased. What can we do to make sure this doesn't happen again?" former Grand Rapids Police Chief Eric Winstrom said last week in an interview.

That sentiment did not sit well with County Commissioner Robert Womack.

"The chief leaving bitter and calling a community anti police, that is not true. Our community is not anti, but we are pro-justice. We are pro-public safety," Womack said.

With Winstrom gone, the NAACP says it will continue pressing its demands, including calling on interim leadership to release additional footage.

"Since Chief Winstrom is out of the picture, essentially, we should be calling on Interim Chief Trigg to release all of the video, everything that's on him. And Mark reports, he reports to mark. So we need to, we need to put pressure from that in as well," Jackson said.

A protest is planned for Saturday at Calder Plaza. Johnson's mother is calling for it to remain peaceful. A Celebration of Life ceremony is also scheduled for next Wednesday afternoon at Pilgrim Rest Baptist Church.

