Grand Rapids man to spend 25 years in prison for child sexual exploitation

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A Grand Rapids man will spend 25 years behind bars for sex trafficking a child.

Terrence Clay, 39, was federally charged in May 2023 for sex trafficking, sexual exploitation of a child and distribution of child porn, according to the Department of Justice (DOJ).

Court documents obtained by FOX 17 show a survivor informed police she had a sexual encounter with Clay and that he threatened her if she didn’t collect $200 daily performing sexual favors for others. Photos of the victim were reportedly used as advertisements for sexual acts.

Clay was taken into custody while attempting to cross the Mackinac Bridge. He was convicted in May 2024.

Grand Rapids Kent County man found guilty for sexually exploiting child FOX 17 News

“Mr. Clay is a sexual predator who preyed on a minor victim, treated her like his property, ordered her to sell herself for sex, and has demonstrated no remorse for his actions” says U.S. Attorney Mark Totten. “We are committed to fighting the scourge of human trafficking, including both sex and labor trafficking. I appreciate the investigative work by our law enforcement partners to hold Mr. Clay accountable and secure a measure of justice for the victim.”

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube