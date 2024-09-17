Grand Rapids man sentenced to 130 months for possessing ammo as felon

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A man was sentenced for possessing ammunition as a felon.

The sentencing stems from a Grand Rapids shooting that left four people hurt in August 2023. All victims sustained non-life-threatening injuries, according to the Grand Rapids Police Department.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office – Western District of Michigan (DOJ) says 43-year-old Craig E. Hunnicutt Jr. was the shooter. He had finished serving a 17-year sentence for charges related to drug trafficking.

“The gun violence epidemic is inflicting grave harm on our communities,” says U.S. Attorney Mark Totten. “As a convicted felon, Mr. Hunnicutt Jr. was prohibited from possessing a firearm or ammunition. His brazen actions of firing a gun and shooting several victims in the parking lot of a convenience store put the public at great risk of harm. As we did here, my office will continue to focus our limited federal resources on those few individuals driving violence in our communities.”

Hunnicutt Jr. was sentenced to 130 months — or nearly 11 years — behind bars.

