4 hurt in shooting on Grand Rapids' southeast side

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Four people were injured when an argument led to gunshots on the city's southeast side late Saturday night.

At 11:30 p.m. Saturday, the Grand Rapids Police Department responded to a report of shots fired in the 1700 block of Madison Avenue SE. Upon arriving at the scene, officers discovered four adults with injuries related to the shooting.

All four suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Police told FOX 17 the investigation revealed that an argument took place and a single suspect then fired a weapon, injuring the four.

The incident remains under investigation by Grand Rapids Police.

