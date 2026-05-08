Grand Rapids launches search for new police chief

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The city of Grand Rapids has announced the next phase of its search for a new Grand Rapids Police Department chief.

Former Chief Eric Winstrom left the position earlier this year to take a job with the Pensacola Police Department in Florida. Deputy Chief Joe Trigg was appointed as interim chief following Winstrom's departure.

Grand Rapids Grand Rapids police chief reflects on 4-year tenure Matt Witkos

The city has selected Public Sector Search and Consulting, Inc. to lead the recruitment effort. The firm also led the city's previous two police chief searches, with the last search and hiring process taking 8 months.

The job posting opened Friday, and onsite interviews are tentatively scheduled for the week of June 15.

City Manager Mark Washington emphasized that the process will be transparent and include opportunities for the community to provide feedback.

PRIOR COVERAGE: Grand Rapids names 25-year veteran Joe Trigg as interim police chief during transition

Grand Rapids names 25-year veteran Joe Trigg as interim police chief during transition

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