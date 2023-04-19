Grand Rapids Lantern Festival begins at the John Ball Zoo

GRAND RAPIDS — Visitors can experience the Grand Rapids Lantern Festival beginning today at the John Ball Zoo.

More than 55 groupings of handcrafted Asian lanterns are along a mile-long path through the zoo. The festival also features themed foods and beverages, special merchandise, and live entertainment. The zoo is the first and only place in Michigan to feature the lanterns, which come from Tianyu Arts & Culture, a Chinese lantern festival producer who promotes conservation and sustainability.

The festival runs every Wednesday, April 19 - June 11, 2023 from 7-11 p.m. Timed tickets are sold every half hour from 7-9:30 p.m. Costs are $22 for non-zoo members, $19 for zoo members. Children under 2 can get in free. There's also a deal for a four-pack of tickets, $66 for non-members and $57 for members.