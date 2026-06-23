Grand Rapids introduces Joe Trigg as permanent police chief

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids has named Joe Trigg as its permanent police chief, with City Manager Mark Washington saying it was time to make the appointment official.

Trigg, who has spent more than 25 years with the Grand Rapids Police Department, called the appointment a career-defining moment.

"My first thought is I'm honored. I feel blessed to be in this position. I had a calling for law enforcement a long time ago, when I was 11 years old," Trigg said.

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GRPD is the only department Trigg has ever worked for, and he said he stepped into the role with a clear sense of purpose.

"I felt our department needed a leader to step up, and I work best when I work off purpose, and that purpose was very clear. I want to be that person at our department that can take our community engagement to the next level," Trigg said.

Washington said Trigg stood out above the three other candidates vying for the job.

"Because he had demonstrated leadership qualities, his depth of experience, his knowledge, his community-centered mindset, and all of the other intangibles that elevated him to the forefront of all of the feedback from the various panels, especially the community center process," Washington said.

The appointment comes after City Hall faced criticism following the resignation of previous Chief Eric Winstrom, who cited anti-police sentiment.

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Both Trigg and Washington pushed back on the portrayal of a strained relationship between city leadership and the department.

"The perception of that conflict, I think, is greater than the reality. I've had a great relationship with every chief that has worked here, including Chief Trigg and previous Chief Windstrom," Washington said.

Trigg said his experience with Washington has been positive.

"City Manager has been nothing but supportive for me during this whole process, so that's my experience," Trigg said.

GRPD has also faced scrutiny over recent officer-involved shootings, the use of K9 officers, and transparency. Trigg said he welcomes criticism as part of building a stronger department.

"I want officers to feel it and understand it, and be welcome to the criticism. The criticism makes us, makes us great. I said, if you've got to be a high-expectation drive, high performance, I believe in that," Trigg said.

Trigg's tenure with the department has included personal loss. His partner, Robert Kozminski, was shot in the line of duty — a moment Trigg said still stays with him.

"His parents just called me this morning, talking to his child's mother and his daughter; I know they're proud for sure. That's also a reason why I hold a lot of pride in this profession," Trigg said.

A public swearing-in ceremony is scheduled for June 29.

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