GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The City of Grand Rapids has officially named veteran law enforcement leader Joe Trigg as its next chief of police.

City Manager Mark Washington announced the decision Monday, saying Trigg will take over the role permanently after serving as interim chief since earlier this year, since the departure of Chief Eric Winstrom. His appointment is effective immediately, with a public swearing‑in set for Monday, June 29 at 5:30 p.m. in the City Commission Chambers at City Hall. Washington will officially introduce him to the public at a press conference Tuesday, June 23 at 11 a.m.

“Chief Trigg embodies exactly what our community told us they want in their next police chief — someone who loves justice, who understands that public safety is not achieved by law enforcement alone, but through strong partnerships with the community,” said Grand Rapids City Manager Mark Washington. “His leadership reflects a deep commitment to collaboration, innovation and ensuring Grand Rapids continues its journey to become the safest city in the Midwest. I am confident he will bring forward the transformative ideas, steady judgment, and relationship‑building needed to strengthen trust and morale across the department and the community."

Trigg has more than 25 years of experience with the Grand Rapids Police Department, working his way through dozens of roles — from community policing officer to sergeant, lieutenant, captain, deputy chief, and interim chief. His career has also been marked by extensive community outreach, working with organizations like the Boys & Girls Clubs, the Hispanic Center of Western Michigan, the Baxter Neighborhood Association, and LifeQuest Urban Outreach.

Veteran GRPD leader Joe Trigg named next Grand Rapids Police Chief

Washington said the choice followed what the city called a transparent, community‑focused hiring process involving multiple interview panels and a public forum with residents and stakeholders.

Trigg said he plans to focus on professional training for officers, meaningful community partnerships, and policing strategies that reduce harm and build trust.

"This department has been my professional home for more than 25 years," Trigg said. "I'm committed to listening to our community and ensuring our service reflects the needs, expectations, and values of the people we serve."

This story has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube