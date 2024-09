GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A house was hit multiple times with gunfire in Grand Rapids early Friday morning.

Officers responded to the incident in the 2200 block of Buchanan Avenue around 4:15 a.m., according to the Grand Rapids Police Department (GRPD).

We’re told police found multiple bullet holes at the home but no one was hurt.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube