Grand Rapids Griffins parts ways with head coach, three others

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — After five seasons as the head coach of the Grand Rapids Griffins, Ben Simon will not be back for a sixth.

On Sunday, the Grand Rapids Griffins general manager Shawn Horcoff announced changes to coaching staff for the team, which is a minor league affiliate of the Detroit Red Wings.

Horcoff, who is the Griffins general manager and the Detroit Red Wings assistant general manager, said contracts would not be renewed for four Griffins coaches.

Those four coaches include head coach Ben Simon, assistant coaches Matt McDonald and Todd Krygier, and goaltending development coach Brian Mahoney-Wilson.

Simon has led the Griffins as head coach for five seasons, and he worked for eight on the team's coaching staff.

Mahoney-Wilson has coached for seven seasons, MacDonald for five, and Krygier for four.

General manager Horcoff did not release information about what happens next for the Grand Rapids Griffins and did not provide any information about why the contracts were not renewed.

The Griffins played their final game of the season in Chicago on April 15, losing to the Chicago Wolves 4-1.

According to the team's latest media release, the Griffins ended the season with a 28-36-4-4 record.

