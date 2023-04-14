Watch Now
Mayor Bliss proclaims April 14 as Brian Lashoff Day in Grand Rapids

Brian Lashoff retires
Brian Lashoff played 14 seasons with the Grand Rapids Griffins
Brian Lashoff retires
Posted at 11:18 AM, Apr 14, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-14 11:18:21-04

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Mayor Rosalynn Bliss has proclaimed Friday, April 14, as Brian Lashoff Day in Grand Rapids in honor of the Griffins defenseman who's retiring after 14 seasons with the team.

Lashoff has played more seasons in Grand Rapids than any other professional athlete in the city.

He also holds the honor of being the longest active-serving American Hockey League player with one team.

He's played more than 500 games as a Griffin and also played in 136 Red Wings games.

He's also served as a mentor to young people and fellow players.

Lashoff plays his final home game at Van Andel Arena Friday night.

Read the full proclamation:

 

