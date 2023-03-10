Grand Rapids, EGLE decide on new framework for Grand River Revitalization project

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — City officials in Grand Rapids say they have reached an agreement with the state on efforts to restore the Grand River.

We’re told they and the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy (EGLE) have decided on a structure to resolve permit issues regarding the Grand River Revitalization project’s first phase.

As a result, the city tells us they will withdraw its current permit application, which will grant them, EGLE, Grand Rapids Whitewater and the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) the opportunity to explore new design possibilities that incorporate less fill and excludes standing wave features.

Construction is expected to begin summer 2024.

“This is a significant step forward in making the revitalization of our namesake a reality and transforming our river corridor,” says Mayor Rosalynn Bliss. “We have worked with federal, state, local and private partners to develop a comprehensive vision to revitalize the lower and upper reach of the Grand River and this EGLE permit is the final approval needed to begin work on the first phase.”

The state government has committed to pay $12 million toward improving the Grand River, according to the city.

Grand Rapids officials released the framework for the project below, developed alongside the state of Michigan:

Take out low-head dams and related hazards.

Establish a restoration blueprint that facilitates fish passage and habitat growth.

Safeguard bridges and floodwalls.

Expand opportunities for recreation.

Offer consistent access to the river that is congruent with river-related projects.

“Over the last 14 years, we have worked countless hours with multiple agencies to carefully create a design that maintains grade control, minimizes barriers to fish passage, creates new opportunities for aquatic habitat and provides enhanced whitewater recreational opportunities,” says Grand Rapids Whitewater President & CEO Steve Heacock. “While we still believe in that vision, removing dangerous dams and making the river more accessible to everyone still aligns with the spirit of our original vision to bring the rapids back to the Grand River and we are committed to working alongside the City of Grand Rapids on this transformational project.”

