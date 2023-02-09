Community leaders advocate for equity in Grand River restoration project

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Community leaders are looking to restore the rapids downtown, and they're on a mission to do more than build a stronger Grand River.

At Wednesday's night meeting at the Grand Rapids Public Museum, organizers explained that they have six goals for making the river project more equitable.

"It was important that the Black community become aware and stay engaged on the progress as the river restoration happens," Grand Rapids African American Community Task Force collaborator Synia Gant-Jordan said.

Restoring the Grand River is a multi-million dollar project, a once-in-a-generation development. And Jordon hopes the Black community can be be integral part of the project.

"We want our Black people to be able to make money with this project. We have licensed contractors that have not been at the table," Jordan told FOX17.

She added not enough was done to include the Black community in this project.

"So we saw that this may be something we need to change right now," Jordan said.

So, Black Voices @ the River, Grand River Voices, and other community partners made the Equity Framework Plan to ensure equality is a key focus when restoring the river.

FOX17

The framework has six goals. Wednesday's discussion focused on the need to support the sustainability and expansion of small businesses run by Black, indigenous, and people of color.

"Let's create opportunity and stop leaving the Black community out is the bottom line. Let's call this equity gap," Jordan said.

One such business is ready to go.

"I'm hoping to have Creative Carvings along the river when they start building up. And we want to offer healthy snack options to the patrons, the customers that will be visiting Grand Rapids here in West Michigan," said Jessica Austin, owner of Creative Carvings.

Leaders are also hoping to close the gap by increasing the river's accessibility and inclusivity, providing free and low-cost culturally-relevant programming.

And, they aim make sure the river is safe by monitoring water quality.

FOX17

Finally, there's also a push to create ways for kids to explore and play in the river.

The CDC shows drowning rates for Black children are around three times higher between the ages of 5-14. Grand Rapids residents want to see that number reduced.

"We want training on every level. We want opportunities," Jordan said.

Seeing shovels in the ground is still a ways away, and project leaders have yet to announce a construction manager for the $45 million project.

They're also waiting on final permits to remove the four dams between Fulton and Bridge Street.

In the meantime, organizers advocate for investment into a dedicated non-profit for the river project.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube