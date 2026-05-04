Grand Rapids DASH shuttle launches updated route, more frequent service starting today

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The City of Grand Rapids launched an updated route for its free Downtown Area Shuttle, known as DASH, today, bringing more frequent service and a smaller footprint to the program.

Buses on the new condensed, clockwise route will arrive every 8 minutes instead of every 15, running 7 days a week. City officials say the tighter route is designed to speed up travel times while also reducing overall operation costs.

The updated route is expected to save an additional $7.1 million through fiscal years 2027–2031.

In October, Grand Rapids Neighborhood Reporter Matt Witkos reported that city leaders were discussing the future of the DASH program. According to the city, under its operating agreement with The Rapid, the hourly rate paid for the DASH program was projected to increase by about 28%.

DASH is free for riders and is funded through parking fees, Downtown Grand Rapids Inc., and The Rapid.

The new route launches in time to connect riders to the new amphitheater, which hosts its first show May 15. Other stops on the route include DeVos Place, Van Andel Arena, and the future Amway Soccer Stadium.

Grand Rapids

The updated route is part of a one-year pilot program. Mobile GR will conduct community engagement throughout the summer and fall to discuss the program and explore the best long-term options.

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