City leaders discuss future of Grand Rapids’ free DASH shuttle

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A shuttle service in Grand Rapids could face changes. The DASH is a bus route in my neighborhood that provides free transportation around downtown.

On Thursday, city leaders discussed its future.

“It's important, I think, to everyone, not just me,” rider Kathy Kohl told me as she waited for the DASH.

Tens of thousands of people ride the DASH, including Kohl.

“I’m really doing business on both sides of the river. And it's just so convenient," Kohl said.

On Thursday, it was a topic of conversation at Mobile GR’s Commission meeting.

“It's not as though The Rapid is a cash cow that can happily, you know, keep subsidizing the DASH,” Grand Rapids Mayor David LaGrand said.

A topic of discussion was whether the service is living up to its full potential.

“Some of the concerns that have been brought to this body is the experience that's happening on the DASH today,” Mobile GR Director Jessica Smith said.

The DASH underwent a rebranding in 2023. It now runs seven days a week, connecting key downtown spots.

“So I think looking at if that purpose is being achieved, if we're accomplishing the goals that we initially set out there and is appropriate at this time,” Mobile GR Max Gilles said.

According to city data, ridership is up year over year by 90%:



20,323 rides in January 2024

38,515 rides in January 2025

The Rapid provides operations and maintenance. The Rapid's CEO Deb Prato characterized the regular ridership she sees on the DASH.

“Day in, day out, ridership gets on, gets off at one spot, crosses the street, gets on again, and rides the other I think we have to be real honest about what the ridership is and what the purpose is,” Prato said.

Leaders are also considering if changes will be needed once the amphitheater and soccer stadium both open.

“I have heard that there is a desire that DASH participate as the amphitheater is activated, as the soccer stadium is activated. And quite frankly, there's not enough buses to make that happen,” Prato said.

While the DASH is free for riders, it's currently funded by parking fees, Downtown Grand Rapids Inc. and The Rapid.

“I would love to see the numbers and dig into like, how we can, you know, take some burden off of The Rapid side,” Mobile GR Commissioner Laura Cesa said.

A possible solution that was discussed at the meeting was the inclusion of fare boxes.

“$2.8 million. So that's the operating cost. There's another about a million or so on top of that that we look at a capital cost, and that includes the money that DGRI contributes,” Smith said.

To Kohl, this service is priceless.

“It's a wonderful gift that Grand Rapids gives to its citizens,” Kohl said.

Another point raised is that the city's current contract with The Rapid expires in August of next year.

