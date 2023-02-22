Grand Rapids’ Community Master Plan aims to create vision for decades to come

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The first of three launch party events took place Tuesday evening as the city of Grand Rapids works to give community members a voice in helping to shape the city’s future.

Grand Rapids Mayor Rosalynn Bliss is working with the Grand Rapids City Commission, the city’s Planning Commission, Planning Department, the Community Master Plan Steering Committee and a municipal planning consultant to create a vision for the city.

This Community Master Plan is the blueprint that will guide the city’s growth and evolvement.

It will address issues like housing, transportation, critical infrastructure, zoning, neighborhood development and economic growth.

FOX 17 talked with Kristin Turkelson, the planning director for the city of Grand Rapids, Tuesday.

“[Tuesday night] is our kickoff, so for the next three nights, we’re having what we are calling ‘launch parties,’" Turkelson explained. “It’s the introduction of the community master planning process, the update for the next vision documents. What does our city look like…in the next 20 years? How do we grow and develop? Tonight’s really about garnering those big ideas, about understanding what’s important to [the] community.”

The city will also host launch parties on Wednesday and Thursday.

“One of the key themes is, ‘What are your big ideas for Grand Rapids?’ And we also want to hear about people’s stories, about what’s important. Where do they go when they feel a part of this community and what should we protect?” Turkelson added.

Wednesday’s event is at Union High School [1800 Tremont Blvd. NW] from 5 to 7 p.m. and Thursday’s event is at Alger Middle School [921 Alger St. SE] from 5 to 7 p.m.

“We believe the people who choose to build a life in our city every day have the vision and the best ideas for what Grand Rapids should be like in the future,” Grand Rapids Mayor Rosalynn Bliss said. “Whether we’re talking about housing, equity, mobility, environmental justice, economic development or just the overall look and feel of our neighborhoods, we think our residents know best. We look forward to hearing from them.”

“We’re asking for people of all backgrounds and points of view to attend one of these launch events,” Grand Rapids City Manager Mark Washington added. “It is vital that we hear from a diverse and varied number of citizens as we work to build a long-range vision that will represent the most inclusive plan for moving Grand Rapids forward now and for future generations.”

The city plans to host additional opportunities for public input during the next phase of the Community Master Plan process in the late spring and fall.

