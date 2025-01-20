Grand Rapids Community College cancels classes for Monday

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The blast of arctic temperatures is prompting many organizations to cancel events on Monday, including Grand Rapids Community College, which is calling off classes for the rest of the day.

The college announced all courses scheduled to start after 1 p.m. on January 20 are canceled and the campus will close at 2 p.m.

The decision comes as West Michigan experiences its coldest weather in 6 years.

Along with single-digit highs, we are seeing lake effect snow that could leave up to a foot of snow. Some school districts canceled classes on Monday, with a number also deciding to close down for Tuesday as well.

