Grand Rapids commissioners voting Tuesday night on amphitheater, stadium plans moving forward

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids City Commission will vote Tuesday night on setting a strategy for moving forward with a number of massive developments downtown.

Commissioners will decide whether or not to approve what is called a Transformational Brownfield Plan for the city's Grand Action 2.0 project.

The plan includes the development of a 12,000-seat amphitheater and an 8,500-seat professional soccer stadium.

Mixed-use towers, which will house hundreds of apartment units, will also go up near both the amphitheater and the stadium.

The entire project will cost about $715 million to develop.

Kent County is looking to collect a chunk of those funds by potentially raising our lodging tax, the amount paid when booking a hotel room.

That question will be placed on the August ballot for Kent County voters. If approved, the tax on short-term stays (anything under 30 days) would increase from 5% to 8%.

Once the Brownfield plan is approved, Grand Rapids’ city manager will still have the ability to make minor changes moving forward.

A groundbreaking was held Tuesday for the Acrisure Ampitheater on Market Avenue SW.

One of the main concerns residents have brought up is parking.

A surface parking lot will be built next to the amphitheater with 112 spaces.

The residential tower next to the amphitheater will provide another 340 spaces for visitors.

The tower next to the stadium will give those coming out for sporting events another 350 spaces.

Another 450 spaces will be reserved for those living in the apartments.

While all these happenings seem to indicate the plans for downtown are moving forward in a real way, the search is still on for developers to put everything into action.

