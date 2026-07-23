Grand Rapids commission seat sits vacant for months with commissioners stuck in a deadlock vote

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A seat on the Grand Rapids City Commission has sat empty for 139 days, leaving First Ward residents on Grand Rapids' feeling a loss of voice within City Hall.

Public records show this is the longest stretch in more than two decades that a commission seat has remained vacant.

Grand Rapids typically has 6 commissioners, with 3 wards and 2 commissioners representing each. Former First Ward Commissioner Drew Robbins stepped aside in early March to seek higher office, leaving Commissioner AliciaMarie Belchak as the sole voice for the First Ward.

"We have not had full representation, and it's been disappointing," Garfield Park Neighborhood Association Board President Olivia Fussman

said.

Fussman said the vacancy has coincided with several significant decisions affecting the community.

"Approving a budget, hiring a police chief, and the GRPD canine policy. These are all critical decisions that have really impacted our community and often will impact First Ward residents," Fussman said.

Each ward typically has at least one commissioner on the Public Safety Committee. Since Robbins stepped down, the First Ward has not had representation on that committee.

"We are disappointed that we aren't being represented in these conversations especially as we show up for our neighbors and advocate for

them, and we need our city commissioners to represent us in those conversations," Fussman said.

The Garfield Park Neighborhood Association serves 17,000 neighbors, with 75% of them in the First Ward.

"Having a partnership with city officials has been critical to making sure our neighborhoods are represented at the city level. Historically, the

first-ward has been underserved by our city, and we've had to advocate for resources," Fussman said.

Belchak said she has worked to ensure First Ward voices remain part of the process despite the vacancy.

"I work very closely with my colleagues and the mayor to make sure that the first ward's voices are being heard, and the decisions and the

discussion that you're witnessing publicly on the dais are reflective of that, so from my perspective, the actual decisions that are being

made have been with the full ward and in mind and represented," Belchak said.

In April, commissioners were deadlocked over appointing someone to fill the seat. The decision split between two of the three candidates — former Commissioner Kurt Reppart and Dan Cope, neither of whom was seeking elected office.

The frustration over the stalemate was visible during commission meetings.

"It feels very deadlocked, and I just want to acknowledge that and not continue to waste our time or keep them on edge," 3rd Ward Commissioner Kelsey Perdue said in April.

"If you have not heard enough that convinces you to change, then what is our move from here so that we can be respectful of everyone's time in this room and not hash out dirty laundry that can be taken care of in the back," 2nd Ward Commissioner Lisa Knight said.

Belchak said she wants First Ward residents to know she is working on their behalf.

"I want the people of the First Ward to know that their voices are being heard. That I am listening. That I am responding and/or passing

messages along," Belchak said.

Three candidates are running for the seat in the August election. The 2 candidates who receive the most votes will advance to a head-to-head race in the November election.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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