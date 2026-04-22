Grand Rapids' First Ward seat remains unfilled after finalist interviews

GRAND RAPIDS — The search for a new Grand Rapids city commissioner hit a stalemate on Wednesday.

City commissioners interviewed three finalists for the vacant First Ward seat on April 22: Kurt Reppart, Danielle (Dan) Cope, and Lindsey Perez-Plescher.

Perez-Plescher is the only one of the finalists also running for the seat in the November election. Reppart previously served as First Ward Commissioner before being beaten out in 2024.

To appoint someone, commissioners needed at least four votes in support of a single candidate, but after interviews and discussion, they couldn't reach a consensus.

The commission voted to pause the decision, leaving the First Ward seat empty for the time being. The deadlock comes at a critical time, with the city's annual budget process set to begin next week.

Currently, both of the city's other wards have two commissioners — but the First Ward is represented by just one.

It's unclear when the commission will revisit the appointment process.

The vacancy was created after former commissioner Drew Robbins resigned. You can read more about all three candidates vying to replace him here.

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