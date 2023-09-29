Grand Rapids Comic-Con adds another big-name star to guest constellation

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Vincent D'Onofrio will appear at Grand Rapids Comic-Con after presenting at a charity banquet benefitting Helen DeVos Children's Hospital.

You probably know him as the bug in an Edgar suit in Men in Black— or maybe as Detective Goren in Law & Order: Criminal Intent— if nothing else, you definitely know the veteran actor as Kingpin in Netflix's Daredevil.

Want to meet him? —Here's your chance!

D'Onofrio will be at Devos Place as a special guest and presenter during a banquet benefitting Helen DeVos Children's Hospital on November 2, then again for the Grand Rapids Comic-Con —all day— on Friday, November 3.

“Vincent D’Onofrio is one of the very best actors in Hollywood,” said event director and co-owner Mark Hodges. “His career has been extensive and has shown range and great talent. We are very happy to be hosting him at the Grand Rapids Comic-Con.”

This is the second star coming to the 'Con and presenting at a charity banquet benefitting a local organization — Star Trek legend George Takei will also be in town as a guest presenter for the Grand Rapids Pride Center ahead of greeting fans at Devos Place November 5.

Like fans of Takei, you can attend the banquet and see D'Onofrio that Thursday, so keep an eye on Ticketmaster for that opportunity. Attendees will also get two signed items commemorating the event. His Grand Rapids Comic-Con autograph session is open to everyone there.