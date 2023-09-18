Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsGrand Rapids

Actions

George Takei coming to Grand Rapids for charity banquet, Comic-Con appearance

george takei headshot.jpg
George Takei via Grand Rapids Comic Con
george takei headshot.jpg
Posted at 7:05 AM, Sep 18, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-18 07:06:09-04

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — George Takei is coming to Grand Rapids.

The human rights activist and co-star of the series that inspired millions will be speaking at a charity banquet for the Grand Rapids Pride Center before making an appearance at Grand Rapids Comic Con!

Takei will give a presentation at the Embassy Suites by Hilton on Saturday November 4 at 7:30 p.m. — a percentage of proceeds will help fund programs at the Grand Rapids Pride Center.

An Evening with George Takei

On Sunday, November 5, the Ster Trek alum will appear at the Grand Rapids Comic-Con for an autograph session!

"We are thrilled to host Mr. Takei at the Grand Rapids Comic-Con," said event director and co-owner Mark Hodges.

Tickets for the charity banquet go on sale soon via Ticketmaster according to Hodges and come with 2 autographed items— including one art piece created just for the event. There will be only 216 spaces available.

You can save $5 on tickets to Grand Rapids Comic-Con now online, or pay the at-door price starting after 5 p.m. November 2.

Availability of autographs, pictures with the actor, and more will be determined by George Takei's team and posted at the booth. Additional charges should be expected.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
IYGACAB 480X360.png

Give A Book