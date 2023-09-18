George Takei coming to Grand Rapids for charity banquet, Comic-Con appearance

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — George Takei is coming to Grand Rapids.

The human rights activist and co-star of the series that inspired millions will be speaking at a charity banquet for the Grand Rapids Pride Center before making an appearance at Grand Rapids Comic Con!

Takei will give a presentation at the Embassy Suites by Hilton on Saturday November 4 at 7:30 p.m. — a percentage of proceeds will help fund programs at the Grand Rapids Pride Center.

George Takei via GR Comic-Con

On Sunday, November 5, the Ster Trek alum will appear at the Grand Rapids Comic-Con for an autograph session!

"We are thrilled to host Mr. Takei at the Grand Rapids Comic-Con," said event director and co-owner Mark Hodges.

Tickets for the charity banquet go on sale soon via Ticketmaster according to Hodges and come with 2 autographed items— including one art piece created just for the event. There will be only 216 spaces available.

You can save $5 on tickets to Grand Rapids Comic-Con now online, or pay the at-door price starting after 5 p.m. November 2.

Availability of autographs, pictures with the actor, and more will be determined by George Takei's team and posted at the booth. Additional charges should be expected.