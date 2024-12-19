Grand Rapids City Manager pulls back application for job in Dallas

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids City Manager Mark Washington says isn't planning on going anywhere as he pulls out of the running for an open position with the City of Dallas.

In a statement released Thursday, Washington announced he withdrew his candidacy not only for the city manager role in Dallas, but also from recruitment for other open roles in other cities.

Washington cited his recently approved contract renewal with the City of Grand Rapids as a major factor in the decision.

"We have so much more ahead of us, and I look forward to serving this community, leading the staff, and helping our elected officials elevate the quality of life for all residents," said Washington.

Washington was one of four semi-finalists for Dallas' city manager role, according to The Dallas Morning News.

Washington has worked as Grand Rapids city manager since 2018. His third 3-year contract with the city was unanimously approved by the city council after the November elections. It had been brought up during October meetings, but tabled as commissioners wanted to know who voters would install as mayor.

The possible move to Texas would have been a homecoming of sorts for Washington, he previously worked as assistant city manager in Austin, Texas.

Read the full statement from Grand Rapids City Manager Mark Washington below

A few weeks ago, news about my candidacy for the city manager position in another community was released. While my desire has always been to continue the important work we’re doing here in Grand Rapids, I explored other opportunities to ensure a clear future for my family amid contract renewal delay. While I was carefully examining other options, the Grand Rapids City Commission unanimously approved my contract, and many members of this community and workforce reached out to me and affirmed their desire for me to remain a Grand Rapidian.



Therefore, I have withdrawn my candidacy from all city manager recruitments. We have so much more ahead of us, and I look forward to serving this community, leading the staff, and helping our elected officials elevate the quality of life for all residents.



Let’s continue the work and go Above Customer Expectations (ACE it)! Mark Washington, Grand Rapids City Manager

