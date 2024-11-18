REPORT: Grand Rapids City Manager a semi-finalist for same role in Dallas

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids’ city manager released a statement Monday in response to rumors he is being considered for a similar role in a different city.

“As news gets out about my candidacy for the city manager position in another community, I want to be clear to you that my desire has consistently been to continue the important work we’re doing here in Grand Rapids,” Mark Washington tells FOX 17. “There are times, though, in our careers where we have to consider how factors outside of our control might affect us and our families.”

According to The Dallas Morning News, Washington is one of four semi-finalists for the open city manager role in Dallas.

Washington explains his contract approval was pushed back by a month until after this month’s election, at which point he “began to explore other options.”

“This was not out of a desire to leave Grand Rapids,” Washington says, “but rather out of a need to ensure a clear future for me and for my family.”

We’re told the Grand Rapids City Commission authorized Mayor Rosalynn Bliss to implement a new employment agreement during a meeting on November 12, which Washington says he is grateful for.

Washington's new contract with Grand Rapids would run from 2025 through 2027. It was originally discussed in October, but tabled to the November committee meetings.

Washington asserts while he was named a semifinalist for the role he applied for, it is premature to make any decisions on his current employment with the city of Grand Rapids.

“Please know that my passion and commitment to this community has not changed and I will continue to give my very best every day,” adds Washington.

Washington was hired as Grand Rapids city manager in 2018. He previously worked as assistant city manager in Austin, Texas.

Read Washington’s full statement below:

“As news gets out about my candidacy for the city manager position in another community, I want to be clear to you that my desire has consistently been to continue the important work we’re doing here in Grand Rapids. I’m extremely grateful to be the city manager in Grand Rapids, and excited about the future. I have the opportunity to lead an incredible workforce and partner with a diverse and talented community to keep moving this City forward in a way that benefits every resident. For six years, I have been entirely focused and committed to making Grand Rapids the best place to live, work and retire…So much so that, despite being regularly recruited, I have not entertained previous opportunities in other communities. There are times, though, in our careers where we have to consider how factors outside of our control might affect us and our families. When my contract approval was delayed for more than a month until after the November elections, as an appointed official, I began to explore options. This was not out of a desire to leave Grand Rapids, but rather out of a need to ensure a clear future for me and for my family. City Commission did authorize the mayor to execute a new employment agreement at its November 12th meeting, for which I am grateful.



“Being named as a semi-finalist is not an indication of any decision to separate employment as it is still early in the recruitment process and there are no decisions for me to make at this point. Please know that my passion and commitment to this community has not changed and I will continue to give my very best every day. We have accomplished so much and have so much more ahead of us.”

