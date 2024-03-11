Grand Rapids city commission to hold first night out meeting in March

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids residents have a chance to catch a city commission meeting outside of city hall.

The city is bringing back its Commission Night Out series in 2024. The first meeting is set for Tuesday, March 19 at Harrison Park Academy.

Along with being a normal city commission meeting, the night will also feature representatives from 25 city departments. Food will also be provided by El Granjero catering.

The big topic of the night will be proposed changes to the city's zoning ordinance, with additional information available before the commission meeting. City leaders won't be voting on the proposal though. That vote isn't scheduled until April 23.

Doors open at 5 p.m. with information tables staffed by 5:30 p.m. The commission meeting will kick off at 7 p.m.

Two more meetings under the Commission Night Out moniker will be held later in 2024, but dates have not yet been announced.

