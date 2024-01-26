Housing-related zoning amendments recommended by GR Planning Commission

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Pressed by housing demand, the Grand Rapids Planning Commission recommended a series of amendments to the city zoning ordinance on Thursday, sending them to the city commission for potential passage.

In a public meeting, Planning Director Kristin Turkelson detailed the proposed changes, needed "sooner than later" due to a "critical need."

The amendments— parsed into five categories— primarily serve to increase housing supply, in accordance with a recent update to the city's Housing Needs Assessment, which states a need for 14,106 new housing units by 2027 (an average of 2,831 per year, a pace not currently being met).

City of Grand Rapids

Accessory Dwelling Units

Regarding accessory dwelling units, the commission recommended they be permitted in association with single and two-family dwellings, with the owner occupancy requirement also removed, among other size and parking rules.

City of Grand Rapids

"They have no stake in Grand Rapids, they're in Texas," said one resident during public comment, criticizing the proposed removal of the owner occupancy requirement. "They want to get the money and get out. They have no stake."

"Our leaders are not listening," said another.

Following public comment, Ryan Kilpatrick— the lead consultant for Housing Next— said it was "important to honor" the concerns raised by residents, though he endorsed the changes he and his organization played a part in shaping.

Unrelated Occupants

In Grand Rapids, the number of unrelated occupants allowed to live in the same housing unit is set at four. The Planning Commission proposed it be increased it to six, a provision that could benefit college and early career individuals.

City of Grand Rapids

Group Living Uses

Relating to singe-room occupancy, board houses, and transitional shelters, the amendment(s) would allow for small scale uses in residential districts, with a Good Neighbor Plan required when permitted as a Special Land Use.

City of Grand Rapids

City of Grand Rapids

Small Scale Residential Infill

Within the Traditional Neighborhood—Low-Density Residential Zone District, the Planning Commission wants to ease restrictions on two-family and multiple-family residential units.

Described as the "most significant" of the amendments, Turkelson says small scale residential infill has the "most opportunity to increase supply," paired with additional reductions to parking requirements.

"What we prioritized today was making sure people have places to live, prioritizing people over cars, for example," Turkelson said.

City of Grand Rapids

Parking Requirements

Specifically, the Planning Commission recommended the removal of parking requirements for developments of six or fewer units within the TN-LDR Zone District, among other tweaks related to public transit.

City of Grand Rapids

"If we're going to have new housing developments take place," Turkelson said. "Neighborhoods are going to have to accept some degree of change."

The proposed amendments will now go before the Grand Rapids Committee of the Whole and City Commission, with February 20 being the earliest possible briefing date, according to Turkelson.

