Grand Rapids City Commission moves to promote deputy city attorney to lead role

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The man who has led the City of Grand Rapids' legal team on an interim basis will get the chance to make it his permanent role.

Grand Rapids city commissioners unanimously selected Philip Strom to be the next city attorney. Strom was named interim city attorney in September, 2025 after spending six years as deputy city attorney.

During his career in Grand Rapids, Strom oversaw the city's FOIA operations, the litigation division, and labor relations. Before coming to the furniture city, he worked in Delta County as county administrator, chief financial officer, and prosecuting attorney.

“Phil brings an exceptional blend of commitment, experience and leadership to this role,” said Mayor David LaGrand. “His background before joining the City was remarkably broad, and it uniquely prepared him for the work he’s doing today. I was especially struck by the way he talks about leadership. He truly sees the Department of Law as an extension of his professional family."

Strom is also the president-elect of the Grand Rapids Bar Association, which strives to attract quality legal professionals to the city.

“I’m deeply honored to be selected as city attorney for Grand Rapids," said Strom in a statement. "I’m incredibly proud of my service to this community over the past several years, both as deputy city attorney and during my time as interim city attorney. I am committed to carrying forward the premier leadership that has been established by my friend and mentor, Anita Hitchcock. Looking ahead, I’m excited for the future of our department."

“Above all, I remain committed to listening — to our community, to our clients and to our staff. Those principles have guided our work, and they will continue to guide me in this role. By staying true to those values and preparing thoughtfully for the future, I’m confident we can continue to provide excellent service to the City of Grand Rapids for years to come.”

Contract details between the city and Strom are still being worked out, according to a release by the city.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube