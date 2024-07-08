Grand Rapids celebrates 3rd annual 'Foodie Fest'

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids Foodie Fest started with a goal: to bring more diversity to the food scene in Grand Rapids. FOX 17 took a look inside the event this weekend.

There was a lot of stuff cooking down at Calder Plaza Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

“It’s the third annual," Foodie Fest founder Amanda Hadd said.

“So we got all different types of food, a little bit of shopping … live entertainment, a beer garden and a lot of vibes,” Hadd said.

The event drew thousands out this weekend. For the event's founder, Amanda Hadd, it's great to see.

“It really means everything, just being able to have so much for people to have enjoy themselves,” Hadd said.

FOX 17 spoke with two vendors, both at the event in Grand Rapids for the first time.

“We operate a lot in the Detroit area, but we try to make it to Grand Rapids as often as we can,” Jeremy Rowe, owner-operator of Island Noodles, said.

“We got started about eight years ago doing competitions. People kept asking for our chili, so we decided to make a business out of it,” Jerrell Cisneros from Jedi Chili said.

With live music and plenty to eat, the event was certainly a way to wrap up a holiday weekend in the heart of Grand Rapids.

“People appreciate getting out now, a couple of years after COVID. We’re all happy we can get out now,” Rowe said.

