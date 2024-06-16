Grand Rapids cancels Boil Water Advisory

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The City has canceled its Boil Water Advisory after the second water samples from last week's water main break, which was repaired, came back negative.

The City of Grand Rapids made that announcement at 10:40 a.m. Sunday, when it issued the following update:

"The City of Grand Rapids Water System has canceled its Boil Water Advisory for those impacted by the June 13 water main break. The second round of water samples taken at the site produced negative results. It is no longer necessary to use bottled water or to boil water before drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes and/or preparing food.

Grand Rapids Water System crews sampled water Friday and Saturday in the affected area of Adams St SE & Philadelphia Ave SE following state and federal regulations. To lift the Boil Water Advisory, crews had to test two consecutive samples, 24 hours-a-part with a negative result.

Prior to using the water in the affected area, residents should take the following actions before consuming the water:

Flush Plumbing, Pipes, & Faucets (interior and exterior)

* Unscrew and remove faucet screens/aerators and clean out any particles

* Run cold water through faucets and appliances with direct water connections for at least five minutes

* To clear hot water pipes and the water heater of untreated water, run hot water only at all faucets and flush until the water runs cool

* Put the screens/aerators back on the faucets

Check Appliances/Devices

* Remove and replace all water filters, including water coolers, inline filters and other appliances with direct water connections. If water ran through any filter during the boil water advisory, the filter could be contaminated

* Always read and follow the owner’s manual for directions to flush and replace filters for all appliances that use water

* Water dispensers from refrigerators should be flushed by at least one gallon of water, refer to the owner’s manual

* Dump existing ice and flush the water feed lines, making and discarding three batches of ice cubes

* After flushing hot water pipes and water heater, run an empty dishwasher one time on the hottest or sanitize cycle

* Run water softener through a full regeneration cycle

* Remove and replace filters in portable and furnace humidifiers

On June 13 at approximately 3:15 a.m., Grand Rapids Water System (GR Water) crews responded to a water main break in Southeast Grand Rapids. The water main break was located at the corner of Adams St SE & Philadelphia Ave SE. GR Water field crews repaired the main break at approximately 8:30 p.m. that day. Approximately 200 homes in this area of Adams Street SE – Fuller Avenue SE to Cambridge Drive SE., Edward Avenue SE – Adams to Boston Street SE, Sylvan Avenue SE – Adams to Boston St., and Philadelphia Avenue SE – Adams to Boston were impacted by the Boil Water Advisory.

The City of Grand Rapids appreciates the patience and understanding that affected residents have shown during the repair, restoration and testing phases. Also, special thanks to Meijer for donating 1,000 bottles of water, distributed door-to- door by Water System staff to those affected by the boil water advisory."

