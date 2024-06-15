First GR water tests come back negative

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The first water samples from this week's water main break, which has been repaired, have come back negative.

The City of Grand Rapids made that announcement at midday Saturday, when it issued the following update:

"The first round of water samples taken at the site of the June 13 water main break have produced negative results. This is a positive sign that the samples do not have bacteria. Grand Rapids Water System crews began sampling water procedures yesterday in the affected area of Adams St SE & Philadelphia Ave SE following state and federal regulations.

To lift the Boil Water Advisory, crews must test one more sample with a negative result. The Grand Rapids Water System flushed the system and are preparing for another round of sampling today before the City can lift the Boil Water Advisory.

Approximately 200 homes in this area of Adams Street SE – Fuller Avenue SE to Cambridge Drive SE., Edward Avenue SE – Adams to Boston Street SE, Sylvan Avenue SE – Adams to Boston St., and Philadelphia Avenue SE – Adams to Boston remain under the Boil Water Advisory.

The City will provide updates as they are made available through its website: https://www.grandrapidsmi.gov/Boil-Water-Advisory-Updates [link.mediaoutreach.meltwater.com] and on its social channels. A boil water advisory may stay in effect for three-to-four days as crews flush the system and sample water according to State and Federal requirements. The City will update the community when the advisory is lifted.

The CDC website has a lot of great info on keeping residents and families safe during a Boil Water Advisory: https://www.cdc.gov/.../drinking.../boil-water-advisory.html [link.mediaoutreach.meltwater.com]. For those with further questions, or needing to report a water/sewer emergency, please contact customer service by dialing 616-456-3000, or dial 3-1-1 if within the city limits."

