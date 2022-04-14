Watch
Grand Rapids boil water advisory lifted after water testing

Posted at 4:31 PM, Apr 14, 2022
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The city of Grand Rapids has announced the lifting of its boil water advisory affecting areas along 28th Street.

The advisory was issued earlier this week after a malfunction valve was discovered in the area.

We’re told affected residents are no longer recommended to boil water prior to consumption, as testing has yielded no detection of bacteria following a drop in water pressure.

Those with questions are asked to reach out to the city’s customer service line by calling 311 or 616-456-3000.

