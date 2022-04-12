Boil water advisory issued for portion of Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A boil water advisory has been issued for a portion of Grand Rapids as a precaution after a malfunction valve was found near 28th Street.

The city estimates that about 750 customers are impacted by this, with the map above showing who exactly is impacted.

The advisory affects customers bounded along 28th Street on the north, Vineland Avenue on the west, Breton Avenue on the east and along 32nd Street on the south. All customers in this area should not drink water before boiling it.

According to the City of Grand Rapids, around 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, a small area of the Grand Rapids Water System experienced a reduction in water pressure due to a malfunctioning valve near 28th Street and Birchcrest SE. City staff was on scene and resolved the issue in a little more than an hour.

Due to the reduction in pressure, bacterial contamination may have occurred in that area of the water system, per Grand Rapids.

For more information, contact Grand Rapids Customer Service at 311 or 616-456-3000

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube