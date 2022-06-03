GR man dubbed 'Cookie Monster' passes away after battle with cancer

KENT COUNTY, Mich — A man who earned the nickname "Cookie Monster" after baking thousands of cookies for front line workers during the pandemic has passed away.

FOX 17 first featured Scott Kuderik and his baking efforts to benefit medical workers in August 2020.

At the time, he had baked and delivered more than 5,000 cookies, primarily using his own money for all the baking supplies.

Kuderik said then, "It's nice to be appreciated, but I don't want to take a lot of the credit, because the credit due, is for everybody out there that [is] working more than 8, 12, 16 hours a day to keep us healthy and keep us safe," he said. "This is my way of just showing appreciation."

His longtime partner Jim O' Rourke confirmed to FOX 17 that Kuderik passed away June 2nd after a battle with cancer.

Courtesy: Jim O' Rourke



True to form, in his final weeks Kuderik would spend time baking cookies for his chemotherapy staff.

O'Rourke called Kuderik "a fighter", while other friends posted on social media that he will be remembered for spreading joy.

A celebration of life is being planned for later this summer.