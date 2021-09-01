GR man arrested in connection to attempted child abductions facing kidnapping, CSC charges

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Kidnapping and sex crime charges have been filed against a man arrested in connection to attempted child abductions in Grand Rapids.

The Kent County prosecutor says Franklin Farley is charged with one count of kidnapping-child enticement and one count of first-degree criminal sexual conduct related to an incident on Aug. 26. Both charges are punishable by a maximum of life in prison.

Farley is also charged with one count of kidnapping and one count of assault with intent to commit criminal sexual penetration for an incident that happened on Aug. 30.

Farley was taken into custody without incident about 7:45 a.m. Tuesday, near a tent he is believed to have been living in near the area of Broadway Ave & 5th Ave.

According to Grand Rapids police, five attempted abductions have all happened since Thursday in the area of Alpine and Richmond, with two attempts happening in Richmond Park near Harrison School.

The man was allegedly trying to lure their kids with a story about looking for a lost dog. He also allegedly implied that he had a weapon on him in at least one of the incidents.

"The most recent incident which occurred yesterday involved a young man, a victim in Richmond Park. The sense of urgency increased with that incident, as a physical assault occurred," Sergeant John Wittkowski with the Grand Rapids Police Department said Tuesday during a press conference.

The extent of the boy’s injuries are unknown at this time.

Police released two photos of the suspect Monday evening, pulled from a surveillance video found near one of his attempted abductions.

Their efforts quickly paid off— a man named Larry Allred knew immediately who was in those surveillance images.

"He's been in my neighborhood right there... He lived actually right by my house in a tent for like, eight months now,” Allred told FOX 17 Tuesday afternoon.

