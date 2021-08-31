GRPD asking for help in locating attempted child abduction suspect

GRAND RAPIDS — GRPD is asking for help with identifying a man attempting to abduct at least 5 children over the last several days on the northwest side of Grand Rapids.

Police say it's been happening since Thursday in the area of Alpine and Richmond, with two attempts happening in Richmond Park near Harrison School.

According to Grand Rapids Police, the man in the surveillance pictures matches the description in all 5 cases. They say the man allegedly was telling boys ages 5 to 13 years of age he needed help finding his lost dog. The man also he implied he had a weapon in at least one of the incidents.

The suspect is described as either a very tan White or Middle Eastern male, approximately 40 years of age, 5'10 to 6'0", heavy build, with a black full beard. The suspect was last seen wearing a gray shirt, khaki shorts and sandals.

Police consider this suspect to be armed and dangerous and say to call 911 if you see him.