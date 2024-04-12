GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — “We need to learn from each other, and today’s conference is what it’s all about.”

That's how Bing Goei kicked off Grand Rapids' inaugural Asian International Leadership Summit.

GR comes together for city's first Asian International Leadership Summit

The event, spearheaded by the West Michigan Asian American Association, was long overdue according to Goei.

"We should have done this sooner," Goei admitted. "We would have not had to address the talent attraction and retention challenges that we're facing today.”

Goei is the CEO of Eastern Floral and Grand Rapids' first Asian-American City Commissioner — a major role of representation he said is few and far between.

Referring to younger folks whose shoes he was once in, Goei said, "their number one reason that they do not consider seriously staying in this community is when they say, 'We don't see anybody who looks like us at any positions of authorities.'"

Goei said it's time to change the narrative.

“There's an old Chinese proverb — 'The journey of 1,000 miles starts with a single step,'" Goei said. "This is the single step of our 1,000-mile journey.”

It's a journey that, fittingly, began at a building in his namesake — the Goei Center.

That was done intentionally to show others, just like him, success can be found right here in West Michigan.

Johnny Rodriguez, the President and CEO of Latin Americans United for Progress, understands the importance of such an effort.

"When these things come about, and we have the support from all of the community, we can celebrate that, but also recognize that there's work to do, and we want to do the work together," Rodriguez said. "We need each other.”

Dozens showed up to listen to keynote speakers and sit in on workshops, all organized to cultivate connections and leverage diverse talents both in the local community and beyond.

That's partially why Michelle Li, a well-known journalist from St. Louis, was in attendance.

Li is the President and Co-Founder of the Very Asian Foundation, a group that was born out of a viral moment she had in 2022.

"I was doing the news and someone called me 'Very Asian,' told me to 'keep my Korean to myself.' All this stuff because I shared that I had dumplings as a tradition for New Year’s Day," she explained.

"To me, I think when you have an opportunity, you roll with it," Li added. "You might not go viral in your lifetime, but it's the idea of — What decisions am I going to make at work? What decisions am I going to make at school? How am I going to show up for myself? How do I want to make sure that my kid is represented?”

They've heard questions like these before.

Goei said it's time to find some answers.

“This city, this region , this nation, has to begin to recognize that we are an international community," he said. "We're not just this or that. All of us are a part of this problem, and we are all part of the solution.”

Organizers revealed a date for year two has already been set for April 18, 2025.

