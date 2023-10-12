Governor Whitmer announces Grand Rapids business expansion, to add 55 jobs

LANSING, Mich. — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and the Michigan Economic Development Corporation (MEDC) announced more than four dozen jobs will be added in Grand Rapids from an upcoming business expansion.

Payload CMS is witnessing increased product demand and will expand its office to a neighboring garage, according to the Michigan Executive Office of the Governor. The project will add 1,600 square feet to its current space while adding 55 jobs.

“Today’s expansion by two homegrown Michigan companies is further proof that Michigan is on the move and open for business,” says Governor Whitmer. “We are bringing supply chains home from overseas, creating high-tech, good-paying jobs in Michigan communities, and experiencing record-high economic growth.”

We’re told the start-up company, established in 2018, offers content strategies to engineering and marketing teams wishing to create and organize their digital content.

“Payload is the tip of the spear that is turning Grand Rapids into the tech hub of the Midwest and putting this region’s technological prowess on the map globally,” says Payload CMS CEO James Mikrut. “While the coasts are traditionally viewed as being more entrepreneurial in the tech space, we've built an amazing team from the ground up in Michigan, where we believe there is a strong pool of high-potential creatives who want to work on highly technical products, and we're going to find them.”

The expansion project, supported by $302,500 in grants from the Michigan Business Development Program, is estimated to generate $875,000 in total investment, the state says.

Michigan officials tell us Payload decided to expand in Michigan over California, New York or Florida due to the state's existing high-tech talent, with Grand Rapids at its center.

We’re told The Right Place if offering support in the form of resources and staffing.

“We look forward to leveraging our partnership with the MEDC and The Right Place to help us offset some of the challenges of scouting and retaining world-class talent right here in Grand Rapids,” Mikrut adds. “We’re grateful that our goals are being recognized and supported by our community. West Michigan has been my home for some time, and – coupled with all the up-and-coming development projects nearby – choosing the Westside for our headquarters was an easy decision.”

