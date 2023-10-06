The Right Place, MEDC helping expand 2 Walker businesses, add 70+ jobs

WALKER, Mich. — The Right Place helped two companies in the Walker area expand their operations and add more than 70 jobs this week in partnership with the Michigan Economic Development Corporation (MEDC).

One of those expansions occurred at Altus Industries on Northridge Drive, The Right Place says. The healthcare manufacturing facility spent $1.15 million to expand the building and create 27 jobs.

The Right Place says they and MEDC worked to make sure Atlus’s growth occurred close to home.

“We are thrilled to partner with MEDC and The Right Place at this time in our company’s history and with the changing market needs,” says Atlus Industries CEO Jeremy Spinney. “We are taking advantage of a unique opportunity to invest in our growth alongside the significant healthcare technology growth in West Michigan.”

Meanwhile, we’re told Falk Panel plans to use $35 million to expand production while creating 45 jobs. That investment will receive $270,000 from a grant by the Michigan Business Development Program.

The Right Place says demand for Falk Panel’s services are growing and are in the process of adding a second production line for metal panels.

“We are excited to have Falk expand their footprint in Walker. Since opening their doors in 2020, they have been an integral part of our growth in the Northridge industrial area. Their panels can be seen on many businesses throughout Walker and have become a source of pride for all of us,” says Mayor Gary Carey, Jr. “The team at Falk continues to be a tremendous partner making investments not only in their business, but also our community. Falk is a perfect example of why Walker is known as a great place to live, work, and grow.”

