Gerald R. Ford Presidential Museum reopening this month

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Gerald R. Ford Presidential Museum is re-opening its doors to members on the 108th birthday of President Ford after being closed since the start of the pandemic.

“Friends of Ford” members will be able to purchase tickets for the museum’s “members only” weekend beginning July 12 with limited hours. The “members only” weekends will be held July 14-15 and 16-17, according to a news release Thursday.

Tickets for the general public go on sale July 22 and must be reserved.

Limited dates and times are available:

July 14-15: 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

July 16-17: 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

July 22-23: 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

July 24-25: 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Fifteen tickets will be sold per half-hour.

The museum will only be open four days per week, Thursday through Sunday.

Masks will not be required for vaccinated guests but are still encouraged.

Social distancing is expected, and floor markers and signs will guide visitors through the exhibits.

Groups larger than six, food, water, bags and backpacks will not be allowed.

More information can be found on the museum’s website here.