Proposals for hanging installations at GRR due Jan. 15

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Proposals for hanging art installations inside Gerald R. Ford International Airport (GRR) are due Jan. 15.

The airport is looking to embellish the interior space of the expanded Concourse A area.

We’re told the installations will be suspended above the concourse’s four terrazzo floors, where they will be visible from all sides while conveying circulation.

Artists are encouraged to come up with entries that reflect West Michigan’s identity.

“Concourse A has been designed to represent the journey to and through West Michigan,” says Engineering and Planning Director Casey Ries. “We have been extremely thoughtful about the placement of art throughout our public space, choosing for this installation to be suspended from the stunning sawtooth ceiling, which was designed to capture natural light in the modernized concourse. The hanging art piece is critical to accentuating our unique sense of place – welcoming all to West Michigan!”

Airport officials say they will accept wall art submissions at a later time.

