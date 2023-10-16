Gerald R. Ford Int'l Airport named Best Small Airport by USA Today

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — USA Today voters have named the Gerald R. Ford International Airport (GRR) the Best Small Airport in the U.S.!

GRR says the public voted for their favorites among 20 finalists handpicked by airport experts.

“We already knew our guests are the best in the country so it’s a real honor to know the feeling is mutual,” says GRR Authority President & CEO Tory Richardson. “One of the unique characteristics of our airport is the incredible support we receive from our community, which we don’t take for granted. This award underscores how important our commitment to the guest experience is.”

The top 10 small airports are:



Gerald R. Ford International Airport (GRR) Huntsville International Airport (HSV) Wichita Dwight D. Eisenhower National Airport (ICT) Myrtle Beach International Airport (MYR) Long Island MacArthur Airport (ISP) Manchester-Boston Regional Airport (MHT) Rhode Island T.F. Green International Airport (PVD) Patrick Leahy Burlington International Airport (BTV) Pensacola International Airport (PNS) Frederick Douglass Greater Rochester International Airport (ROC)

Voting took place from Sept. 4 through Oct. 2, the Grand Rapids airport says.

We’re told more than 3.4 million travelers passed through GRR in 2022, well above the average yearly rate of 992,000 people at other small airports.

“We thank everyone who took the time to share their vote for the Ford International Airport,” Richardson adds. “We also thank our entire team and partners who are critical in creating an engaging and comfortable guest experience.”

READ MORE: Gerald R. Ford Int'l Airport selects artist for Concourse A suspended installation

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube