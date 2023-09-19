‘Gave me butterflies’: Grand Rapids man wins $100K in Second Chance Game

LANSING, Mich. — A Grand Rapids man is heading to the Taj Mahal with $100,000 he won playing the $6 million Second Chance Game!

The Michigan Lottery says 37-year-old Nicholas McCreary was chosen randomly in a drawing held Wednesday, Sept. 13 with non-winning tickets uploaded to their app.

“I buy $6 million Jackpot tickets here and there and I always scan them on the app to double check them and earn entries into the second chance,” aysd McCreary. “I was going through my emails and saw I had one from the Michigan Lottery saying I’d won $100,000. … Winning threw me off, made me shaky, and gave me butterflies all at the same time!”

We’re told last week’s drawing was the 10th and final second chance opportunity for the $6 million jackpot. That drawing produced:



One $100,000 winner

Five $10,000 winners

20 $1,000 winners

60 $500 winners

