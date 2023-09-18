Watch Now
Lottery player wins $25K a year for life, ticket purchased in Berrien County

Posted at 9:42 AM, Sep 18, 2023
LANSING, Mich. — Someone in Michigan is lucky for life, but no one has claimed their winnings yet!

The winning numbers were drawn Sunday night. Those numbers were 11-15-17-24-48.

The Michigan Lottery says the winning ticket was purchased at a Denali gas station in New Buffalo.

The winner may accept yearly cash payments of $25,000 for the greater of life or 20 years. Alternatively, the player may choose to receive a $390,000 lump-sum payment.

Lottery officials instruct the winner to connect with Player Relations by calling 844-887-6836 (option 2).

We’re told the winning ticket is valid for a year past the draw date.

