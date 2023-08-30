Free stuff, special celebrations, good deals: Griffins announce 2023-24 promotional schedule

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids Griffins announced their promotional schedule for the 2023-24 season Wednesday— featuring giveaways, special celebrations and food and drink deals.

Opening Night at Van Andel Arena— presented by Huntington Bank— is Friday, October 13 when the Griffins will take on the Colorado Eagles.

Home opener promotions include a magnet schedule giveaway, $2 beers and hot dogs and a post-game open skate.

Other giveaways this season include:



Team calendar— October 14

Sugar skull bobblehead— November 26

Cousin Griffy bobblehead— December 15

Adult Flying Toasters jersey— January 27

Friends hat— February 16

Belt bag— March 2

Mystery bag— April 21

The Griffins will also celebrate many different groups and occasions with key promotional dates throughout the season.

Those include:



Military Appreciation Night— November 11— 8 p.m.

22nd annual School Day Game— November 15— 11 a.m.

Teddy Bear Toss— November 24

Hispanic Heritage Night— November 26

Eighth annual Red Kettle Game for the Salvation Army— December 1

A Griffins Christmas Vacation— December 15

26th annual New Year's Eve Celebration— December 31— 6 p.m.

Heroes vs. Villains— January 13

What Could've Been Night— January 27

Princess Night— February 10

Friends Night— February 16

Hockey Without Barriers/Sensory-Friendly Game— February 24

The Jake Engel Memorial Dog Game— February 25

Salute to Badges— March 2

12th annual Purple Community Game for Van Andel Institute— March 15

Star Wars Night— March 16— 8 p.m.

HOPE Network Night— April 12

Fan Appreciation Night— April 21

Meanwhile, the popular Friday night beer and hot dog promotion returns for all Friday home games this season— featuring $2 hot dogs and $2 domestic drafts— from 6 p.m.- 8 p.m., while supplies last.

Free Ride Fridays give fans free fare on The Rapid if they show their ticket to that night's game.

Several other recurring promotions will be available throughout the season, including eight "Winning Wednesdays," three post-game player autograph sessions, four post-game open skates and seven post-game jersey auctions.

The jersey auctions will include:



Snow camo jersey— November 11

Hispanic heritage jersey— November 26

The Salvation Army Red Kettle jersey— December 1

Flying Toasters jersey— January 27

Sensory/Mental health awareness jersey— February 24

Van Andel Institute purple jersey— March 15

HOPE Network jersey— April 12

Fans can sign up for the Early Access Ticket Pre-Sale List on September 8.

Single-game tickets for regular-season home games at Van Andel Arena go on sale to the general public on Friday, September 15 at 10 a.m.

