Former presidents Bush and Clinton speak at Grand Rapids Economic Club dinner

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Former Presidents George W. Bush and Bill Clinton spoke Tuesday night at the 37th Annual Economic Club of Grand Rapids dinner at DeVos Place, drawing crowds both inside and outside the venue.

The event marked the second time each president has spoken at the dinner. Clinton previously appeared in 2007 and Bush in 2010.

Media was not allowed inside, but attendees leaving the event said the presidents spoke about their past experiences and the importance of unity and looking at issues from all perspectives.

Outside DeVos Place, several groups, including Grand Rapids Opponents of War, hosted a protest against the former presidents speaking.

WXMI Grand Rapids Opponents of War protesting outside Devos Place

"The people here in Grand Rapids are suffering. We're barely making minimum wage at some jobs. People are suffering from ICE detentions," said Jessica Plitcha, co-founder of Grand Rapids Opponents of War. "We have much bigger problems to deal with that are also a fault of the leadership under Bush Clinton and our current administration."

Grand Rapids Police Department had a presence downtown Tuesday night. A contentious moment arose when police asked an attendee to stop using a bullhorn, but no arrests were made.

WXMI Jessica is the cofounder of G.R.O.W and wanted her voice heard Tuesday night.

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