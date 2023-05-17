Former Kensington School students unable to take one last tour of building

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Former Kensington School students came together to reminisce about their time in the building on Wednesday.

The former students met in the school’s parking lot. The group had planned to take a tour of the building. However, when they got to the building’s front doors, there was no one there to let them in. The former students then learned that the building was not safe for entry, despite what they had been told all week.

“Well, I was sitting watching Channel 17 news at ten o’clock and it came up, and I have been so interested to see the inside of the building,” said former student Jo Nickels.

“That’s not too cool. It’s a big letdown,” said Jim Russo, another former student. “It’s a big disappointment.”

On Monday, the board for Grand Rapids Public Schools voted to demolish the now empty building, after turning down proposals to develop the space.

Although the former students were unable to enter the building, they did take time to share yearbook photos with each other.

“All the fun stuff we had here at Kensington, all the nice memories,” said Nickels. “We would walk up to Hall School back when the vaccine was being tested to get a shot. Now who would walk that far nowadays?”

The organizer of the event says that he plans to see if a walkthrough at the former Kensington School Building could be approved in the near future.

