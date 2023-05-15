LIVE AT 6:30: GRPS holds first board meeting since backpack ban

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids Public Schools (GRPS) is scheduled to hold its first board meeting since the announcement of a backpack ban for the remainder of the school year.

The ban, which includes clear backpacks, went into effect Thursday, May 11 after an elementary school student brought a gun to school.

It was the second time in the span of a week a student within the district brought a gun to school, and the fourth during the 2022–23 school year.

The move was met with resistance from parents and students, with some organizing a walkout last week.

