LIVE AT 6:30: GRPS holds first board meeting since backpack ban

GRPS 09122020
GRPS File Photo
Posted at 3:35 PM, May 15, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-15 15:35:42-04

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids Public Schools (GRPS) is scheduled to hold its first board meeting since the announcement of a backpack ban for the remainder of the school year.

Watch the board meeting at 6:30 p.m.:

The ban, which includes clear backpacks, went into effect Thursday, May 11 after an elementary school student brought a gun to school.

It was the second time in the span of a week a student within the district brought a gun to school, and the fourth during the 2022–23 school year.

The move was met with resistance from parents and students, with some organizing a walkout last week.

