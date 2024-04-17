Former Calvin U president releases statement amid lawsuit

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Calvin University’s former president released a statement Wednesday days after filing a lawsuit alleging the university defamed him and breached his contract.

That lawsuit arrived following claims Wiebe Boer texted inappropriate messages to a non-student. The university previously noted the comments weren’t sexual but were “unwelcome and inappropriate.”



In Boer’s statement, released through his attorney, he says the text messages were made to someone he “considered a friendly acquaintance” in a span of 10 days.

“What could be considered flirtatious by one person could also be considered simply friendly or light-hearted by another,” Boer explains, going on to assert there was nothing morally wrong communicated in his messages.

“This person was also texting [my wife] in a friendly nature throughout this same time,” says Boer. “None of this is as nefarious as Calvin’s Board would have you believe.”

Boer says he awaits the court’s “fair and unbiased review” of the case.

Read Boer’s full statement below:

Boer Statement 4.17.24 by WXMI on Scribd

READ MORE: Former president sues Calvin University, alleges breach of contract, defamation

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube