Follow these tips to practice safe grilling this summer

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids Fire Department (GRFD) wishes to remind community members to be mindful of safe grilling practices after they responded to two structure fires caused by outdoor grilling this week.

Citing data by the National Fire Protection Association, GRFD says gas grills play a role in more than 9,000 house fires on average each year, often as a result of leaks or breaks. That’s compared to nearly 1,500 house fires annually from solid-fueled grills (e.g. charcoal).

Fire officials urge residents to keep the following in mind when firing up the grill:



Make sure nothing is within three feet of an active grill and keep grills at least 10 feet away from all structures.

Ensure all hoses and connections aren’t leaking and in good condition before use.

Don’t light a grill on flammable surfaces (e.g. wooden decks).

Open gas grills before lighting them.

Always keep an eye on active grills and keep pets and children away from them while in use.

Clean grills after using them to prevent grease buildup. Clean grease traps frequently.

Throw coals away inside a metal container after they cool off, and keep receptacles away from flammable materials.

