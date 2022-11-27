First-ever Flux Holiday Market a 'success'

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — There are so many talented artists and creators in West Michigan, but some of them might struggle finding ways to share that talent with the world.

Not this weekend, though.

At the first-ever Flux Holiday Market in Grand Rapids, building confidence and breaking barriers to entry were the main goals.

“We held the market because we have so many potters, so many creators, that are talented and probably don’t know where to go with their talent," said Allison Jones, a Flux Market event coordinator.

More than 60 local artists, small businesses and food venders used the two-day event to showcase their skills and boost their brands.

“For a lot of them, it’s their first market," said Jones. "We help them prepare for it in workshops and education leading up to the market — how to be prepared as a small business.”

She added, “When they started making their first couple of sales, they were like — that 'Aha!' moment of, like, people really, like, 'What I’m doing?' That was really fulfilling for the staff putting on the event.”

Jones said this event blossomed from the Pottery Lane space, where she's also a studio manager.

“I recognize the talent of the people in the studio, and I think sometimes as a creator you get in your own head and you might not know if your work is good until you present it to people," Jones said. "There’s nothing more affirming than somebody wanting to pick up your work and take it home with you.”

Kate Carlson can attest to that.

She's a member at Pottery Lane, which supports her small business called Maximal Creations.

“I have a lot of different really brightly colored pottery here," she showed to FOX 17 on Saturday. "I have some Christmas ornaments, some plates and mugs, and then I also make earrings as well.”

Food vendors were excited for the opportunity too, like Danielle Nittolo, who was happy to see her new crepe business, called Mon Cheri Creperie, pick up some public exposure.

“So we just started a couple months ago," said Nittolo. "I’ve been working on this for a couple of years now. I have been passionate about cooking and French cuisine for a long time. I got the chance to try my first crepe when I was a freshman in high school out in Virginia. I just fell in love and just wanted to create something beautiful to share with other people.”

The Flux Market was a two-day event that took place on Friday and Saturday.

Jones said, because of the success they had this weekend, this inaugural event will be "one of many."

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube